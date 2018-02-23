Albany man charged for misusing 911

An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of misusing 911.

According to the Albany Police Department, Nicholas Wright, 35, was arrested after calling the police out to his apartment complex in the 4000 block of Gillionville Road twice Tuesday evening.

A police report says Wright called 911 around 8:40 p.m. and told emergency dispatch that a man and woman were in his bed.

When police arrived, they were unable to find any burglars inside the residence and said all doors and windows were locked and secured with no signs of forced entry.

Wright told officers the woman must have run away.

Less than two hours later, just after 10 p.m., Wright called 911 again and reported that a woman was breaking into his vehicle.

When police arrived, Wright pointed out his vehicle and officers noticed there was no entering auto in progress. The report says Wright then told police that he called 911 because he wanted his keys from a woman.

Two of Wright's neighbors told police they had been on a porch in clear view of Wright's apartment and vehicle since about 8:30 p.m. and hadn't seen a woman come or go from Wright's apartment or the parking lot.

Wright was then arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail. He was cited for misuse of 911.

