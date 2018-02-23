Mom of preemie donates hats to SGMC

According to Sharpe, the red hats are a way for her to give back to the SMGC nursery and hopefully provide a keepsake for mothers delivering at the birthplace. (Source: SGMC)

One woman is raising awareness for premature babies.

Patricia Sharpe donated dozens of red hats to be given to babies delivered at South Georgia Medical Center.

Her "Red Hat Project" is a personal story about gratefulness and spreading joy during American Heart Month.

Fifteen years ago, Sharpe delivered her first child which was premature born at 27 weeks.

The premature baby only weighed 2 lbs and 3 oz.

According to Sharpe, the red hats are a way for her to give back to the SMGC nursery and hopefully provide a keepsake for mothers delivering at the birthplace.

