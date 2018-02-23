Lawmakers pass rural internet bill

The Senate unanimously passed an act that aims to give rural communities across the state access to fast, reliable internet. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Georgia Senate unanimously passed an act that aims to give rural communities across the state access to fast, reliable internet.

Lawmakers said the Achieving Connectivity Everywhere Act, or ACE Act, is an innovative and locally-focused plan.

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle says this legislation gives every Georgian the ability to connect to an untapped universe of resources and opportunities.

The ACE Act also gives targeted funding through public and private grant programs.

Cagle believes investing in broadband infrastructure will create a dynamic and sustainable future in rural Georgia communities.

