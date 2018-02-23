Sylvester moves forward with city hall renovation plans

New additions will include an elevator to make the building wheelchair accessible. (Source: WALB)

Monday, the Sylvester City Council voted to approve a contractor's bid for $1.3 million to renovate city hall, at the corner of Front Street and North Main Street.

Sylvester City Hall workers began working in the train depot across the street almost two years ago, awaiting renovations at their actual building.

New additions will include an elevator to make the building wheelchair accessible.

Mayor Bill Yearta said the project could begin any day now, and he believes it's important that city hall looks the best it can.

"If you're approaching from the south, you can see this building almost a mile down the road," said Mayor Yearta. "It's very important to our downtown."

The original Sylvester Banking Company building was built about 1900.

Mayor Yearta said he hopes the renovations will only take about one year.

