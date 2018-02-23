State officials set date to hear Crisp Regional's appeal of LCMC CON

Officials have set a date to hear an appeal on the Lee County Medical Center's Certificate of Need.

A decision will be made on Crisp County Regional Hospital's appeal on April 30.

The hospital filed that motion back in December after the Department of Community Health approved the Lee County Medical Center's CON application.

Two other groups, Dougherty County and The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals also filed appeals.

The department filed a motion to dismiss those claims saying neither group met the criteria to oppose the facility.

An official ruling on the department's motion to dismiss will be made at the hearing in April.

You can read the whole notice of hearing below.

