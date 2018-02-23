Crews begin work on final phase of Sylvester streetscape project - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Construction crews have started work on the final phase of a project to improve a historic street in Sylvester.

The Isabella Street Project started a couple years ago.

The streetscape additions include sidewalks, side parking and curbs.

Mayor Bill Yearta said Friday that crews started work on North Isabella Street between Eldridge Street and King Street a couple weeks ago.

He said he hopes it will give people a safer place to exercise and enjoy the area.

"A lot of people walk on that street. It's an historic street with a lot of historic houses," explained Yearta. "It's a great place for people to get out and walk and exercise, and they don't have to walk in the street anymore."

The project costs a little over $1 million and grants helped pay for some of that.

Yearta said crews should finish the final phase in the next 30 to 60 days.

