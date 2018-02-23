STAR students, teachers saluted

One woman is raising awareness for premature babies. Patricia Sharpe donated dozens of red hats to be given to babies delivered at South Georgia Medical Center.More >>
One woman is raising awareness for premature babies. Patricia Sharpe donated dozens of red hats to be given to babies delivered at South Georgia Medical Center.More >>
A Tifton man is going to federal prison for 12 years after a woman was found dead in his room, in 2015. Bobby Earl Grantham, Jr., 49, of Tifton, had already pled guilty.More >>
A Tifton man is going to federal prison for 12 years after a woman was found dead in his room, in 2015. Bobby Earl Grantham, Jr., 49, of Tifton, had already pled guilty.More >>
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 60th annual Dougherty County Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) luncheon, during which high-achieving high school seniors and their teachers were honored and during which the overall county STAR student was announced.More >>
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 60th annual Dougherty County Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) luncheon, during which high-achieving high school seniors and their teachers were honored and during which the overall county STAR student was announced.More >>
Brody just started eating breakfast at school. And y'all, it's so good!More >>
Brody just started eating breakfast at school. And y'all, it's so good!More >>
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting a town hall for all residents on Saturday morning. The city's community economic development director will be speaking about grants many Albany residents qualify for from the federal and state government.More >>
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting a town hall for all residents on Saturday morning. The city's community economic development director will be speaking about grants many Albany residents qualify for from the federal and state government.More >>