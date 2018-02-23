VIDEO: South GA boy gushes about school breakfast - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: South GA boy gushes about school breakfast

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Brody lives in Omega. And he loves breakfast. (Source: Facebook) Brody lives in Omega. And he loves breakfast. (Source: Facebook)
OMEGA, GA (WALB) -

It's the little things in life that can bring the most joy.

And that's what Brody, a 5-year-old from Omega, reminded us of on Friday with a video his dad Chad posted to Facebook.

According to Chad, Brody used to eat breakfast at home before heading off to kindergarten.

Recently, he starting trying to eat breakfast at school.

And for 20 seconds, Brody makes sure we know just how good that breakfast was.

It's the honey buns, the banana AND the juice. It's all so good.

At the end of the video, with some prompting from dad, Brody says he eats this amazing breakfast at Omega Elementary School and gives a shout out to a Ms. Hayes.

It's safe to say it'll be hard to find someone who likes breakfast as much as Brody does.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

