Stewart Co. students learn how to handle law enforcement encounters

FBI agent discusses the importance of knowing when a suspect is armed (Source: WALB)

Law Enforcement officers from across Georgia packed Stewart County Middle School's gym for the first time.

The Stewart County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol and FBI along with other agencies wanted to bridge the gap between law enforcement and young adults.

Through the "Successful Tips for Youth on Law Enforcement" or STYLE program, Stewart County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scott Campbell said the students were surveyed a few months back to learn perceptions and understandings of the roles law enforcement play.

"There's a barrier between us and the community, especially the youngsters," explained Campbell. "And when we saw those surveys and what they wrote on those surveys, we realized we really needed it here in Stewart County. And I encourage other law enforcement agencies across the country to go ahead and do it too."

More than 50 Stewart County Middle School students learned four different scenarios and how to appropriately handle them.

Campbell said that next month another set of middle school students will become educated about law enforcement encounters.

