Irwin Co. man pleads guilty to 2016 murder

Patrick Thrower plead guilty to murder in Irwin County. (Source: Ocilla PD)

An Irwin County man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for killing an Ocilla man.

Patrick Thrower plead guilty to murder last week in Irwin County.

He has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 30 years.

Thrower, a previously convicted felon, was accused of shooting Anthony Walker to death at his home on North Carver Street in July of 2016.

MORE: Ocilla man shot dead, suspect in custody

As part of his deal with the state, he plead guilty to malice murder.

The state dismissed his felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.