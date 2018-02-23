Irwin Co. man pleads guilty to 2016 murder

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting a town hall for all residents on Saturday morning. The city's community economic development director will be speaking about grants many Albany residents qualify for from the federal and state government.More >>
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting a town hall for all residents on Saturday morning. The city's community economic development director will be speaking about grants many Albany residents qualify for from the federal and state government.More >>
An Irwin County man will spend the next 30 years behind bars. Patrick Thrower plead guilty to murder last week in Irwin County.More >>
An Irwin County man will spend the next 30 years behind bars. Patrick Thrower plead guilty to murder last week in Irwin County.More >>
You've no doubt noticed that green or yellow dust filling the air, and piling up on homes, cars, and almost everywhere.More >>
You've no doubt noticed that green or yellow dust filling the air, and piling up on homes, cars, and almost everywhere.More >>
Detectives of the Valdosta Police Department responded to a report of abusive treatment of a resident at the Parkwood Developmental Center last week, and began working with the facility to investigate.More >>
Detectives of the Valdosta Police Department responded to a report of abusive treatment of a resident at the Parkwood Developmental Center last week, and began working with the facility to investigate.More >>
Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta says they have a little something for everybody in their 2018 Concert and Special Events lineup.More >>
Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta says they have a little something for everybody in their 2018 Concert and Special Events lineup.More >>