Woman arrested for abuse of the disabled in Valdosta

Detectives of the Valdosta Police Department responded to a report of abusive treatment of a resident at the Parkwood Developmental Center last week and began working with the facility to investigate.

The investigation revealed that one employee, Ariel Robinson, 24, was seen by others being abusive to some residents.

Valdosta Police Detectives met with the Magistrate’s Court of Lowndes County on Thursday, and took four arrest warrants for Robinson. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

Robinson now faces two felony counts of abuse of a disabled adult and two misdemeanor counts of simple battery.

To ensure the Parkwood Developmental Center was in compliance with all state regulations, Healthcare Facility Regulations held a surprise inspection on Wednesday, and no additional issues were identified.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry of the Valdosta Police Department issued this statement on the case:

The assistance of The Georgia Advocacy Office, Adult Protective Services, Healthcare Facility Regulations, Department of

Community Health, Georgia Advocacy and the Department of Family and Children Services was greatly appreciated in this case

along with the hard work of VPD detectives. The cooperation and commitment of the Parkwood Developmental Center in the

investigation sends a clear message that any mistreatment of our vulnerable brothers and sister will not be tolerated on any level.

