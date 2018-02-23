Town Hall Saturday for grant eligibility - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Town Hall Saturday for grant eligibility

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting a town hall for all residents on Saturday morning. 

The city's community economic development director will be speaking about federal and state government grants many Albany residents qualify for. 

Each year, the city gets millions of dollars for moderate and low-income residents to help them pay for home repairs and community services. 

"A lot of individuals do qualify, but the numbers are still low and we certainly need to make sure that we get those numbers up, because if the money isn't utilized, it could go back to the federal government or the state," said Howard.

At the end of the meeting, there will be a way you can check to see if you qualify for the money. 

The meeting will run from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club on Thornton Drive. 

For more information, you can contact Commissioner Howard

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

