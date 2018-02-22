New tennis facility coming to Lee County

The courts will be doubled in size, from 4 court to now 8.(Source: WALB)

New Tennis Courts are being built on Starksville Avenue in Lee County. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County tennis courts on Fire Tower Road will soon be a thing of the past.

New Tennis Courts are being built on Starksville Avenue.

The old tennis center only had 4 courts, but the new facility will have eight brand new courts ready to play on.

The school system is also extending the invitation for the middle schoolers to play on the court by beginning a middle school tennis program.

Superintendent Jason Miller said he hopes the courts will bring the community together.

"We hope this will be a blessing to our students and our community. We think this is going to service us for a lot of years," explained Miller.

Miller added they hope to eventually host community tennis tournaments.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.