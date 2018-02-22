South Albany residents terrified by nonstop gunfire

Continuous gunfire on one South Albany street has people on edge.

One resident is calling on the Albany Police Department (APD) to do something about it.

"I don't know which way it's coming, at least let me see it coming," explained Dexter Prescott.

Prescott and several South Albany residents said they're tired of dealing with nonstop gunfire.

"It's scary getting up every morning or every night knowing that you ain't slept, you can't even go outside," said Prescott.

The New York native said living in the 2200 block of South Washington Street in the Good Life City scares him more.

"New York you see where it's coming, here you don't know where it's coming from. You got the woods over here," explained Prescott, to the east is the Flint River, and to the west are the alleys. "Back here is the start of it, it will probably stem from over this way, end up over here, you kind of here it coming through the trees."

Whether it hits a house, a car or a person, to Prescott, stray bullets don't have a target.

"Sometimes at night, they come down through the street shooting," said another resident.

Prescott has called 911 every time but he said the response takes too long.

"You go through here, you go through there and I'm like, 'Really.' Anywhere I've been I've known that 911 means 911," said Prescott.

And even at 4:30 on Thursday afternoon when kids should be out playing, it's eerily quiet

"If you can't bring your own to your backyard or your front yard without worrying about them or you getting shot at or killed, I don't know if you shooting at me, I ain't going to wait and see," said Prescott.

WALB reached out to Albany Police Department and were given this statement:

The Albany Police Department is taking a proactive approach to the concerns pertaining to firearms being discharged within the city limits. The Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit has coordinated several operations in the 2200 block of South Jackson Street which is one street over from the 2200 hundred block of South Washington Street and they continue to monitor the surrounding areas. Discharging a weapon within the city limits is a city ordinance and an individual can be fined or taken to jail. The Albany Police Department needs concerned citizens to act as the eyes and ears of their neighborhoods and encourage reporting all suspicious activity to the Albany Police Department by calling 229-431-2132 the administrative line to dispatch or 911 for emergencies.

WALB's Re-Essa Buckels will be speaking with APD Chief Michael Persely Friday afternoon about these concerns.

