Lawsuit verdict awards $1.2 million to Albany couple

After five years, a Dougherty County jury ruled in favor of an Albany couple that filed suit after they were hit by a Mediacom van.

On Thursday, 12 jurors returned a verdict in favor of Max and Donna Parker in the lawsuit against Mediacom and awarded them $1.2 million.

According to the lawsuit, the Parkers, who are visually impaired, were hit by a Mediacom van while crossing the street at the intersection of Pine and Jackson. Mrs. Parker suffered a pelvis fracture.

"We were very pleased today to obtain justice for two excellent citizens of Dougherty County," said Watson and Spence Partner Attorney Chris Cohilas. "Two excellent members of the visually impaired community. They have advocated for the rights of other visually impaired people. And today 12 people spoke through a verdict."

Mediacom gave WALB the following statement in response to the verdict:

Mediacom's legal officers are still reviewing the verdict, and have no comment at this time. But as we said from the beginning, we feel bad for the pedestrians, and wish them a good recovery.

