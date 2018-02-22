More than 100 attend Lee County School System's job fair

Educators in South Georgia got a chance to learn about some of the job opportunities in Lee County. (Source: WALB)

Educators in South Georgia got a chance to learn about some of the job opportunities in Lee County.

Lee County school leaders held the annual job fair at the Bindery Library.

Organizers said more than 100 people attended the event. Many of them were former students, recent transplants from Ohio and neighboring counties.

Staff said it's an opportunity for teachers to meet the school leaders, and many walk away with jobs.

"A lot of positions that are open or that will be open will be filled from people here at the job fair," said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling. "I think it's a great opportunity for them to meet with our leaders and to make a first impression. And for our leaders to make a first impression of what the school might be like for that person."

Lee County school leaders say the positions at Thursday's job fair range from kindergarten through high school.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.