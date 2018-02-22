Elite 8: GHSA basketball state tournament schedule - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Elite 8: GHSA basketball state tournament schedule

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Calhoun County fan cheering on the Cougars (Source: WALB) Calhoun County fan cheering on the Cougars (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

26 area teams marched into the Sweet 16, and only 10 would push through to the Elite 8. There's a slim margin for error as teams are two wins away from an appearance in the state title game. Here are the pairings in round 3 of Georgia High School association basketball.

Games will be played February 27-28 (Tues-Wed)

6A Boys

  • Coffee @ Hughes

6A Girls

  • Coffee @ Northview
  • Valdosta @ Douglas County

4A Girls

  • Americus-Sumter @ Marist

AA Boys

  • Thomasville @ Spencer

AA Girls

  • Rabun County @ Fitzgerald

A-Public Boys

  • Woodville-Thompkins @ Calhoun County

A-Public Girls

  • Wilcox County @ Terrell County
  • Pelham @ Marion County

