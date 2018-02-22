South GA man surprised with ride of his life

Stever Flythe and Pruitt Health Lakehaven staff after the race. (Source: Pruitt Health)

One South Georgia man went on the ride of his life.

The Pruitt Health Lakehaven Rehab Center took Steve Flythe to Daytona, Florida for a ride along with a NASCAR racer.

It was all a part of a partnership that gives adults the opportunity to make their biggest dreams come true.

Back in 2013 Flythe had a stroke that caused paralysis in his right arm and trouble communicating.

WALB's Damon Arnold asked Flythe if he would do it all over again and his response was two simple words: "Hell yeah," said Flythe.

Flythe said it was everything he thought it was going to be and more.

