Albany police recommend Project Lifesaver to track people who might go missing

The Albany Police Department said it is having a lot of success with its re-launched Project Lifesaver.

The project helps with search and rescue efforts when a child, disabled or elderly person is missing.

By wearing a small, battery-operated transmitter around your wrist or ankle, Albany police are able to use a tracking number to locate you.

The transmitter must be on the person in order for the receiver to pick up the signal.

Since its re-launch a few months ago, police have had a handful of clients to participate in the project and applications are continuing to come in.

"It's better to have something in place and give that family member a peace of mind that we are here for them," said Albany Police Sgt. Phyllis Smith. "And if something like this, this serious happens, then we have something to help them out."

You can get involved or make a donation to the program by contacting the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

