VSU host first "End It: Shine a Light on Slavery" ceremony

Valdosta State University students gathered on the steps in front of the student union building to hold its first ever "End It: Shine a Light on Slavery" ceremony. (Source: WALB)

Students are exercising their right to spread awareness about two subjects that are not always topics of discussion on college campuses, slavery and human sex trafficking.

Valdosta State University students gathered on the steps in front of the student union building to hold its first ever "End It: Shine a Light on Slavery" ceremony.

Many guest speakers spoke on how easy it is for a college student to become a victim of sex trafficking and told stories of those who had.

"Look at the signs. I'm not going to say that we should mind our own business and I'm not going to say we should be included in anyone's business. I would just say pay attention to what's going on around you because you could be someone's help," said Jackeline Spearcy, a sophomore.

Following the speakers, student lit each other's candles and received a red "X" on their hand to mark them as freedom fighters.

VSU's Department of Leadership and Diversity said it will continue to make students and community members aware of slavery and sex trafficking.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.