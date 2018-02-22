Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation welcomes back Movies in the Park

VLPRA Director Jessica Catlett shows where the film will be shown. (Source: WALB)

The weather has warmed up just enough in South Georgia for outdoor activities to start back up.

Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation will have its first Movies in the Park event of the year Friday night at Drexel Park.

The movie of choice is the 2017 Disney version of "Beauty and the Beast" starring Emma Watson.

Program Director Jessica Catlett said this event is always family friendly.

"Bring your family, bring your kids, bring a date, bring something to sit on like a blanket or chairs and maybe even bring a picnic," said Catlett

The movie will start right at sundown.

Coming up, VLPRA will show "Cars 3" and "Finding Dory" outside the courthouse in Downtown Valdosta.

