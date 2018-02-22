Wild Adventures announces it's 2018 Special Events schedule

There will be some sort of special event on almost every weekend this spring and summer at Wild Adventures. (Source: Wild Adventures)

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta said it has a little something for everybody in its 2018 Concert and Special Events lineup.

There will be some sort of special event on almost every weekend this spring and summer at Wild Adventures.

The park announced its lineup schedule Thursday, and it starts with a special performance by the stars of wrestling on March 17.

Another big event is the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest National Qualifying event on April 21.

Of course, there will also be a lot of musical concerts.

"That's right, we've got rock concerts," said Public Relations Manager Adam Floyd. "We've got a lot of country concerts and Christian and gospel concerts. So, pretty much whatever genre of music you are into, you are going to find something you like this year at Wild Adventures."

All the concerts and special events are included when you buy a park admission or a season pass.

You can check out Wild Adventures' 2018 events Lineup here.

