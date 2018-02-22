Dougherty D.A. wants another prosecutor, victim advocate for domestic violence cases

If awarded, the grant will provide for an additional prosecutor and a victim advocate. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County's top prosecutor is putting a sharper focus on domestic violence cases.

Domestic violence is a crime that can create complications for prosecutors trying to seek justice for the victims. That's because there are unique challenges with domestic violence cases.

One challenge is that often times a victim will move, making it tough to gather information for the case and bring it quickly to a conclusion.

The head of the Dougherty County District Attorney's Domestic Violence Division said bringing on a second full-time prosecutor plus a victim advocate dedicated to domestic violence cases will improve outcomes.

"To really focus in on getting those cases to court, getting those cases tried, and holding the batterers accountable in a manner that is quick is really what we are trying to do," said Dougherty Assistant District Attorney Victoria Johnson.

The D.A.'s office has applied for a $77,836 grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, each year for two years. The grant falls under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Dougherty County's match will include at least $16,667 comprised of in-kind services.

If awarded, the money will be used to hire a prosecutor and a victim advocate as well as some equipment.

