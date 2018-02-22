Largest tennis exhibition in South Georgia set for April

Nearly $300,000 has been raised for organizations like the Mitchell Baker Service Center. (Source: WALB)

The largest tennis exhibition in South Georgia is right around the corner.

The 43rd Annual Mitchell County Pro Tennis Tournament will take place in April.

It's a fundraising event for local charities and organizations in the community.

Proceeds this year will go to several charities, including Mitchell Baker Service Center and the Boys & Girls Club.

Event Creator Eddie Williamson said this helps build both local organizations and the Mitchell County Tennis Center.

"This center out here for the mentally and physically handicap was built from the tennis benefit without any government money," said Williamson.

Nearly 24 professional tennis players from across the world will be at the event.

The benefit has already raised $270,000.

Right now, organizers are looking for the community to get involved.

Williamson said a minimum ticket purchase of $150 for the three-day weekend event will include a tennis clinic, a chance to play with the professional tennis players and invitations to all social events.

The tournament is set for the weekend of April 27, at the Mitchell County Tennis Center.

For more information about the event, contact the Mitchell County Tennis Center.

