Albany leaders visit state capital

A group of Dougherty County business and political leaders visited the state capital this week.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Albany-Dougherty Day. It's an annual opportunity to showcase the strengths of the community and meet face to face with key lawmakers.

Justin Strickland, the head of the Economic Development Commission, said the two-day visit met its goal.

"I think it is a huge benefit not just to remind our legislators how important they are to us, but how important Albany is to the state of Georgia," explained Strickland.

Albany leaders met with Governor Nathan Deal, Lt. Governor Casey Cagle and Speaker David Ralston.

