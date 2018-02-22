Westover High School helps fight blood shortage

Students at Westover High School are fighting the blood shortages in the community by donating blood.

On Thursday, the big red bus was parked outside of the high school and all day, students and teachers were donating.

The American Red Cross sponsored the event.

For many students, it was their first time giving blood.

Many of them said it was for a great cause.

"Some people need this," said Kevin Holmes, a senior at Westover. "Some people are in the hospital, they might not have the exact blood type from family members, so if mine can help then so be it."

Healthcare Science Teacher Vester Weaver said she is proud of her students for participating.

"I had a student just told me she wants to be able to bless someone by giving her blood, so I think that's a good idea," said Weaver.

According to the Red Cross, communities do face a shortage of blood during the winter months.

The school holds this blood drive twice a year, one in fall and one in spring.

