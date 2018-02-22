Americus neighborhood remembers man killed in shooting

The scene Saturday night as police investigated the shooting (Source: WALB)

A community is mourning the loss of one of its own after a deadly shooting in Americus on Saturday.

MORE:

+Two charged with Americus murder

+Person of interest questioned in deadly Americus shooting

On Thursday, some people who knew Lynwood Kleckley described him as good, lovely and quiet.

Kleckley's neighbors said he would always help someone if they needed it and he always worked hard in the community.

A make-shift memorial stood where police said bullets flew through a usually quiet neighborhood on Saturday.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said the shooting was domestic related. He said witnesses came forward to help bring charges against the two suspects in the case.

Tahj Malik Ruff, 20, and Winfred Floyd, 26, both face charges of murder, aggravated assault and three counts each of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Floyd was also shot. As of Wednesday night, he was in stable condition at the hospital.

A vigil for Kleckley was held Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is still asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.