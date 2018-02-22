Educators from Ireland build partnership with Albany Tech

Leaders from Albany Technical College welcomed international guests Thursday in hopes of expanding their cross-cultural programs.

Lecturers from the Waterford Institute of Technology in Ireland toured ATC Thursday morning.

Albany Tech President Anthony Parker taught them about the nursing and health programs on campus.

Those from Ireland promoted the opportunities Waterford provides in engineering and culinary arts.

"The concept of cultural relativity is so important," Walter O'Leary, the WIT Co-Coordinator of North American Development, said. "Being able to deal with people within the culture in which you are operating rather than how something applies in the U.S."

Both schools are working to develop immersion programs that will allow students to study at each other's institutions.

"It is something that it is nice to educate students in to see how does it work, what do we get wrong, and maybe what do we get right," lecturer Sara Kennedy said. "So, it is a mind-blowing experience for students."

O'Leary will also help Albany Tech prepare for its St. Patrick's Day Gala, which will help raise money to fund the student exchange program.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.