Eagles taking the underdog role in the GICAA Final Four

For the second straight year Sherwood Christian's boys basketball team is in the Final four of the GICAA State tournament.

In the past you could've penciled them in before the first dribble, this time was different.

The Eagles boast the underdog story in 2018.

After a slow start, The Eagles peaked at the right time this year and came away with a Division 1-AA South Region championship.

Saturday, Sherwood knocked out Community Christian School in the quarterfinals and now enter the final four with a chip on their shoulders.

Last year the Eagles were expected to make the cut, but his time many around the GICAA have counted them out.

That doesn't mean they are going to be hanging their heads low.

"Last year we had a lot of weapons," said 2nd year head coach Chad Evans. "A lot of athletes that were well known everybody expected us to have a good year. This year we'll have a lot of underclassmen. It wasn't expected from a lot of people I think."

"One of my team goals is to go down as one of the best teams and to be the underdogs and win the championship," said senior guard Stantravious Smith. "That's what its all about."

Smith is averaging 35 points and 11 boards per game.

The eagles play Creekside Christian Thursday night at Central Georgia Tech at 5:30 for a spot in the state title game.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.