Colquitt Co. woman arrested in elderly abuse case

A Colquitt County woman has been charged with abusing an 89-year-old woman that she was providing care for.

Mary Calhoun, 66, was arrested this week.

Colquitt County Investigators were contacted by Home Health Services and DFCS after they saw bruising and lacerations on the woman.

Investigators said a lot of the times these cases go unreported.

"The disabled person is nonverbal, she doesn't move very well so the injuries were not consistent with someone who is immobile. This stuff happens a lot and goes unreported a lot, especially when your victim can't speak for themselves it's kinda hard to determine what's going on or the issues that surround that," said Sgt. Chris Robinson with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.

Calhoun is facing five felony charges, false imprisonment, cruelty to a person 65 years or older and three counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults. She is also being charged with battery and simple battery.

