Thomasville businesses continue to be targets of overnight burglaries

Modern cleaners was one of three businesses broken into Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Businesses in Thomasville are still the target of overnight break-ins, according to police reports.

Wednesday night, three businesses were broken into.

One of those businesses was Modern Cleaners. It has been broken into four times in the past three months.

Investigators said their number one priority right now is to get the individuals responsible in custody.

"We have measures in place to address this issue and more practical and more diligent investigations are being done to try to identify these individuals and bring them to justice," said Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

The other two businesses targeted Wednesday night in Thomasville were Walden's Flower Shop and the Chicken Delite restaurant.

All three had the windows smashed out with bricks.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.