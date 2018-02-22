Thomas Co. prison demolition begins - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. prison demolition begins

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

The Thomas County prison is being torn down this week.

The demolition process started Wednesday morning.

This comes after the county commission voted in November of 2016 to officially close the prison.

At that time officials said they would save at least $300,000 a year without it.

The prison officially closed on June 30.

The demolition is expected to wrap up on Friday.

