'Cottage Court' housing idea proposed in Thomasville

Thomasville leaders are hoping a new housing idea will attract millennials and baby boomers to the city.

The 'Cottage Court' housing concept is being reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. They plan to make a decision in the next few weeks.

The concept came about a few months ago when the planning department said a developer expressed interest in building a cottage court type of house.

One of the locations this proposed cottage court could be built is in the 300 block of Mimosa Drive.

"The idea behind the cottage court is that it gives people the benefit of a single family home, with some of the communal benefits of living in a co-op or condo association with shared maintenance and other shared responsibilities," said City Urban Designer Kenny Thompson.

A cottage court consists of several small single family homes on a lot.

The concept is to arrange the homes in a way that makes them all face each other with a common space in the middle, similar to a courtyard.

Thompson said the cottage court gives people another housing option that would appeal to multiple income levels and family sizes.

"This is something called the missing middle housing type, it's something that over the past 100 years these types of developments whether it's a cottage court or a duplex or a four dwelling home were things that were very common. You can find similar type developments around Thomasville and other small towns," said Thompson.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is currently looking over the proposed idea and taking the time to make adjustments so that the project is a good fit for the Thomasville community.

Right now, the main concerns for the commission are having some sort of landscaping around the houses and to also limit the size of the houses.

A goal of the 10-year comprehensive plan that will be rolled out in the coming months is to attract and keep millennials in Thomasville.

City planners said this would do that while still keeping the history of the area alive.

"Our goal is to bring back a housing type that was previously allowed, but due to current restrictions isn't allowed now," said Thompson.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation on the concept to the city council in the next few weeks.

The council will ultimately have the final say on whether the cottage court concept is approved or not.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. in the Thomasville City Council chambers at City Hall.

