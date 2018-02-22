Lee Co. students write letters to FL class returning after school shooting

Some students from Lee County High School are hoping their words will comfort students coming back to their Florida high school after a mass shooting last week.

According to LCHS officials, they were told that Diane Wold-Rogers, a teacher from the Parkland, Florida school, asked for hand-written letters from students across the country to give to her AP World History class on their first day back.

Wold-Rogers hopes the letters will show her students "that they are not alone and there is still kind and caring people in the world".

So, students from Mr. Brandon Brock's AP World History class began writing. Below are just a few of the touching letters they wrote:

