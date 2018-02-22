'People don't talk': Shooting victim's mom raises money to put up reward in son's death

Walker hopes to raise $10K to put up as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her son's case. (Source: WALB)

His mom, Cynthia Walker, is trying to raise money for a reward in his case. (Source: WALB)

Kent Wimberly, Jr., 28, was shot and killed outside a Sumter Co. nightclub on October 8, 2017. (Source: Facebook)

The mother of a Sumter County shooting victim has started a GoFundMe fundraising page, hoping to encourage anyone who knows anything about her son's death to come forward with information.

On October 8, 2017, Kent Wimberly, Jr. was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight outside a nightclub.

Wimberly's mom, Cynthia Walker, said she's using her search for justice to cope with her son's untimely death.

"On his 7th birthday, he told me that it was time for him to learn how to wash dishes," Walker said of Wimberly, who she describes as kind and giving. "The world is at a deficit with him being gone."

She continues working with investigators hoping they'll catch a break in the case.

In the days after the shooting, Sumter County deputies charged Cordera Leverett, 30, with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting.

READ MORE: Sumter Co. murder victim's mother speaks at 'Stop the Violence' rally

Investigators said at the time that it's possible more than one person may have fired shots.

Although investigators originally said up to 100 people may have seen or heard the shooting, they say they did initially have trouble getting witnesses to tell them what happened.

"People don't talk. They won't come forward," said Walker. "If it ever happened to one of them or one of their children, they wouldn't feel that way."

READ MORE: Sumter Co. shooting victim's family asks witnesses to come forward

On Thursday, GBI investigators said that they do still need anyone and everyone who knows anything to come forward with that information because the investigation is still very much ongoing.

Though it won't bring her son back, Walker hopes to raise $10,000 dollars to put up as a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in her son's death.

MORE: Reward $ for info on Kent's case

She said the pain of losing her son hasn't gone away, and she doesn't believe it ever will, but this is one thing she can do that she hopes will help.

"It provides some type of comfort if the person that's guilty of doing the shooting would be brought to justice," Walker explained.

If you want to donate to help Walker put up the reward money, click here.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.