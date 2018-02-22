Storm tracker visits Tifton students

Peyton is a first grade student who enjoyed learning about why tornadoes are different colors along with severe weather safety. (Source: WALB)

First grade students learned about how tornadoes and hurricane during a special presentation. (Source: WALB)

Students learned about weather instruments and why they are important. (Source: WALB)

First Alert meteorologist Andrew Gorton shows first grade students the inside of the storm tracker. (Source: WALB)

First grade students at G.O. Bailey Primary school were given a special weather lesson Thursday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton brought the Storm Tracker to their school.

The students learned about severe weather safety, along with how tornadoes and hurricanes form.

These first graders also got a tour of the storm tracker and asked questions about the weather.

One student explained why being in their classroom is not the safest place to take shelter during a tornado warning.

"If we stay in the room, there's a window. So if the window come off, breaks off the glass, we will probably get hurt," said first-grader, Peyton.

The first graders are currently learning about weather and enjoyed seeing the weather instruments in person.

If you want Andrew and the storm tracker to come to your school, you can send him an email.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.