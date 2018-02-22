Sherwood Pastor reflects on passing of Billy Graham

Billy Graham was widely regarded as America's most prominent Christian leader, pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. (Source: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

Michael Catt, Senior Pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church, reflected on Graham's passing with a memory of the day they meet in 1975. (Source: Sherwood Baptist Church)

Reverend Billy Graham, 'America's pastor' passed away Wednesday at 99.

Political and religious leaders around the nation responded to Graham's passing, which memories and reminders of the words he spoke to millions.

"I met Billy Graham in 1975 when he was doing a Crusade in Jackson, Mississippi- I was there with a college friend and Mr Graham, George Beverly Shea and Cliff Barrows walked out of a side room. It was just the five of us, for about 5 minutes. No camera to record that moment but it is clear in my mind. His grandson Will is a friend of mine. He reminded me today that Mr Graham said, "One day you'll hear that Billy Graham has died --- Not has died -- actual quote "is dead. But don't believe it, for on that day I will be more alive than ever. That day in 1975, he signed the little New Testament I was carrying. I still treasure him taking the time for a young college student." - Michael Catt.

Graham's body will be brought to the U.S. Capitol to "lie in honor" in the Rotunda on Wednesday, Feb. 28 until Thursday, March 1, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday.

He will be buried in a private service on March 1.

