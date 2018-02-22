ASU promotes cutting edge technology in informational workshop

A crowd listens to the start of the session (Source: WALB)

Albany State University's Office of Career Services and IBM partnered for the first time to promote cutting-edge technology.

The "Technology Link: Blockchain Conference 2018" featured industry leaders who are engaged in transformational technology.

Blockchain allows businesses to share data and exchange assets quickly and efficiently and has the potential to transform finance, supply chains, healthcare and personal data.

Tracy Williams, Director of Career Services for ASU, said more than 150 people attended the first ever conference.

"What we want to do is make sure everyone is aware of the cutting edge technology, to be successful in the future, and to make sure Southwest Georgia in particular is recognized as being able to produce graduates who can compete in the competitive business world," explained Williams.

Williams said at the end of March, Career Services hosts annual semester career events. Those two days are March 21 and March 22.

