Pot smell at a civil dispute call gets Valdosta woman arrested

Valdosta Police Officers were investigating a civil dispute call Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Bemiss Road, when a car passed by, leaving such a strong aroma of marijuana, that officers followed the driver.

An officer was trying to talk to the woman when she took off in the car, heading north. They spotted the vehicle at an apartment complex on Murray Road, and contacted the owner of the car.

They searched the vehicle and a nearby apartment and recovered a significant haul of drugs, money, and guns.

Officers confiscated:

• Over a pound of Marijuana valued at $9,200

• $1,330 in cash

• A 9mm handgun reported stolen in 2017 from a Valdosta resident

• A .40 caliber handgun reported stolen in 2016 from a Valdosta resident

• Several various types of narcotics paraphernalia commonly used in the packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics sales.

The owner of the vehicle, now identified as Sadae Thompson was charged with numerous felonies:

• Possession, Manufacture, or Distribution of Controlled Substances

• Tampering with Evidence

• Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (2 counts)

• Possession of Tools for the Commission of Crime

Further charges in this case are pending.

"The Valdosta Police Department recognizes the great effort and heads up awareness of the investigating officers in this case," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "Due to their diligence, narcotics and stolen firearms were recovered from an apartment that was within a quarter of a mile from two child daycare facilities."

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.