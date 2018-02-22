Albany doctor has 'no problem' being listed as a top 10 opioid prescriber

Some students from Lee County High School are hoping their words will comfort students coming back to their Florida high school after a mass shooting last week.More >>
First grade students at G.O. Bailey Primary school were given a special weather lesson Thursday morning.More >>
The mother of a Sumter County shooting victim has started a GoFundMe fundraising page, hoping to encourage anyone who knows anything about her son's death to come forward with information.More >>
Serving only referral patients, Dr. Moree treats an estimated 20,000 patients a year, 55-percent of those patients being Medicare, Medicaid, or pro bono.More >>
Michael Catt, Senior Pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church, reflected on Graham's passing with a memory of the day they meet in 1975.More >>
