WALB's Most Wanted: Smith and Cleveland

On tonight's Most Wanted, Valentine's Day marked nine years that Albany police have been searching for this pair of suspected killers.



37-year-old Neil Adam Smith and Yolanda Cleveland are suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting.

Police say on Valentine's Day 2008, Smith opened fire on 22-year-old Cleveland Carter as he drove down West Gordon Avenue with his girlfriend and two young kids in the car. They witnessed their father die.

Smith and Cleveland immediately skipped town. It's believed they went to Miami. It's unknown if they're still together, but both have family here in Albany.

If you know where they are, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS you can remain anonymous and still earn a reward.

Neil Adam Smith and Yolanda Cleveland remain two of WALB's Most Wanted.

