Lee Co. staff, students discuss safety following FL shooting

One Lee County student says he feels safe at his school. (Source: WALB)

Some believe fear of being in a school shooting could be one reason for a nationwide teacher shortage.

As school shootings shock the nation, it hits home hard for educators and students.

Lee County Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling said that the teacher shortage could be due to a number of things, such as older teachers going into retirement or teachers changing professions.

But Dowling is confident that his teachers know what to do in case of a shooting to make sure their students feel safe.

"Teaching is a lot different than it use to be," said Dowling.

Dowling said that today's teachers have a demanding job.

"Being a teacher nowadays, it's always been a calling," explained Dowling.

A calling that doesn't go away when tragedies like school shootings occur.

"You love those kids, and when you love those kids you will do anything you possibly can to make sure that they are safe," Dowling said.

Teachers are the protectors for their students in the classroom setting and for students like senior Daniel Slone, he feels they are doing a pretty good job of that.

"I feel safe if something were to come down to that," said Slone.

When Slone heard about the Florida shooting he said that made him more aware of his surroundings.

"It made me alert more during school cause of what that kid did," explained Slone. "I'm trying to see signs of that in other students."

Slone said that he trusts his teachers and knows they would lead him in the right direction if something were to happen at their school.

"If a teacher came to me and said to do something, a certain thing, I would definitely do it with no hesitation about it or anything," said Slone. "If they told me to climb up the stairs and jump off I would climb up the stairs and jump off."

Dowling said this is exactly how he would advise all teachers to act.

"I wouldn't be too scared to teach because again, I'm going to try and serve those kids, " said Slone. "Being an educator is serving the kids that you teach or that you lead."

After the Florida shooting occurred, the Lee County Board of Education held a meeting for all personnel. The board discussed concerns and went over procedures put in place.

