Lee Co. house fire causes significant damage

Firefighters from both the Lee County Prison Fire Department and the Lee County Fire and Emergency Services battled the blaze. (Source: WALB)

A fire caused significant damage to a Lee County house Wednesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., a neighbor spotted smoke coming from a house in the 100 block of Cambridge Road and called 911.

Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly.

No one was home, the people who were renting and lived in the house were moving out.

Firefighters said the fire started near the stove area of the kitchen but they have not pinpointed the cause yet.

Most of the heavy fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but the entire house sustained smoke damage.

