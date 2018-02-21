Drivers identified in wreck involving Dougherty Co. Police cruiser on Highway 19

Three-vehicle wreck on Highway 19 at Nelms Road in Dougherty County Wednesday night. (Source: WALB)

Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash involving a Dougherty County Police cruiser on Highway 19 in Dougherty County Wednesday night.

It happened at the Nelms Road intersection near the Dollar General around 6:39 p.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Andrew McKenzie, John Chernesky, 78, of Baconton, was heading west on Nelms Road, crossing over Highway 19 and failed to yield to Ivy Singleton, 24, of Albany, who was heading north on Highway 19.

McKenzie said Singleton tried to slow down to avoid hitting Chernesky, but the two cars collided. Singleton's car then hit the DCP cruiser that was in the left turn lane on the southbound side of Highway 19 and was being driven by DCP Lt. Chad Kirkpatrick.

Dougherty County Police Captain Jason Hager said all three drivers were taken to Phoebe to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said Chernesky may have suffered a broken leg and Singleton and Kirkpatrick suffered bumps and bruises.

Hagar said DCP called GSP to assist in the investigation because an officer vehicle was involved in the accident.

McKenzie said Chernesky will be cited for failure to yield.

