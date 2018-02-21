DCP cruiser involved in 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 19 in Dougherty County

Albany City commissioners are working to fight crime in their districts and some are seeing success in the new year.More >>
Chicken Salad Chick is now open. It's located at 2416 Dawson Road in Albany.
There was a three-vehicle accident involving a Dougherty County Police cruiser on Highway 19 in Dougherty County Wednesday night.
Parents in Valdosta react to hearing of a possible school bus driver strike that could take place in days to come, for several reasons.
A man accused of making threats of violence against law enforcement and the general public has turned himself in to authorities.
