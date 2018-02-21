DCP cruiser involved in 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 19 in Dougherty County

Three-vehicle wreck on Highway 19 at Nelms Road in Dougherty County Wednesday night. (Source: WALB)

There was a three-vehicle accident involving a Dougherty County Police cruiser on Highway 19 in Dougherty County Wednesday night.

It happened at the Nelms Road intersection near the Dollar General around 6:39 p.m.

DCP, Georgia State Patrol, EMS and fire crews responded to the scene.

Albany-Dougherty 911 Emergency Dispatch said three people were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Traffic is backed up in both directions, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story and WALB will continue to update the information as it comes in.

