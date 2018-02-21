3 injured in wreck involving Dogherty Co. Police cruiser on Highway 19

Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash involving a Dougherty County Police cruiser on Highway 19 in Dougherty County Wednesday night.

It happened at the Nelms Road intersection near the Dollar General around 6:39 p.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Andrew McKenzie, a vehicle that was heading east on Nelms Road was crossing over Highway 19 and failed to yield to a car heading north on Highway 19.

McKenzie said the northbound driver tried to slow down to avoid hitting the first vehicle, but the two collided and the northbound driver hit the DCP cruiser that was in the left turn lane on the southbound side of Highway 19.

Dougherty County Police Captain Jason Hager said all three drivers were taken to Phoebe to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hagar said DCP called GSP to assist in the investigation because an officer vehicle was involved in the accident.

McKenzie said the driver crossing over Highway 19 on Nelms will be cited for failure to yield.

