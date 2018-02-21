Phoebe taking extra precautions to prevent spread of flu

As the number of people with influenza appears to have reached a peak here in Georgia, one hospital is taking every precaution to prevent its spread.

You might notice a line to get into Phoebe's main lobby during busy visiting hours. That's because there is an attendant at the main entrance, offering hand sanitizer to each visitor.

"We have the gel throughout the hospital. Not only at the entrances, but in waiting areas, on patient floors. Here at the main entrance, we actually have a staff person right here to make sure that anyone coming in the main entrance puts their hand under and gets that hand sanitizer before they even come into the hospital," explained Phoebe Putney Health System Public Relations Manager Ben Roberts.

Phoebe began restricting visitor hours last month, and taking other precautionary measures, as the influenza virus spread rapidly through the community.

This season's flu virus has proven deadly, 79 Georgians have died from influenza.

