Health officials warn about heart disease

Dr. Phillip Roberts dedicates a few days a month to seeing patients at the Health Department. (Source: WALB)

Health officials said you should see your doctor regularly to see if you are at risk for heart disease. (Source: WALB)

Health officials want to remind you to get checked for heart disease.

Officials with the Southwest Georgia Health Department said heart disease is the leading cause of death in Dougherty County and in the country.

Officials said in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.

At the Southwest Georgia Health Department, Dr. Phillip Roberts sees patients at no cost.

He lets them know if they have a high risk of heart disease and helps them with the proper treatment.

While your age, gender and family history can impact your risk, health officials said things, like quitting smoking and increasing your exercise routine, can lower your risk.

"If we could convince people to stop smoking today a lot of people could avoid strokes and heart attacks. It is a difficult thing to do once you have been smoking for a while. We do want to remind people that help is available," said Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest Health District Health Director.

Ruis said that it's important to get a cardiovascular checkup regularly.

If you can't afford to see a doctor, Dr. Roberts' clinic is by appointment only. If you would like to make an appointment, you can call (229) 638-6424.

