Downtown Albany apartments need help naming new blue turtle family

A bright blue family of turtles has made The Flats at 249 their new home.

The turtles were part of a city-wide effort well over a decade ago when businesses adopted and painted large turtles as downtown's Turtle Park, the Riverquarium and other downtown attractions were opening. Some of these turtles are still visible across the city.

A designer with Albany's new loft apartments found the turtles in a parking garage.

"I thought, what a fun thing to do to bring them back to life and revitalize that movement and just bring even more excitement into downtown," said Owner of R Designs Rebecca Wiggins.

The developer of The Flats at 249, Pace Burt, said they were happy to provide the turtles a new home. Two are flanking the entrance, placed on top of the covered porch. A third is located to the left of the main entrance.

The Flats at 249 are asking the community's help to name the turtles. Some suggestions have been "Flint" and "River".

