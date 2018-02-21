Chicken Salad Chick opens in Albany

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday (Source: WALB)

Customers stood in line Wednesday morning to see what the restaurant had to offer (Source: WALB)

Chicken Salad Chick is now open. It's located at 2416 Dawson Road in Albany.

People stood in line Wednesday morning, just waiting to get inside and try what the restaurant had to offer.

Chicken Salad Chick will be doing giveaways and specials Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

If you'd like to try out Albany's newest restaurant, it's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

